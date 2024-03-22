iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 582,178 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 184,912 shares.The stock last traded at $28.41 and had previously closed at $28.25.

iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000.

About iShares Frontier and Select EM ETF

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

