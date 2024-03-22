iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $114.48 and last traded at $114.42, with a volume of 497853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.68.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.38.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after buying an additional 2,771,545 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $166,970,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $100,202,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

