iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $114.48 and last traded at $114.42, with a volume of 497853 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.68.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.38.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
