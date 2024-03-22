iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,840 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.0% of Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.82. 3,759,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,785,122. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.80 and a 200 day moving average of $96.31.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

