iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $117.50 and last traded at $117.41, with a volume of 300694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.43.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.
The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.34.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
