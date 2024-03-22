iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $117.50 and last traded at $117.41, with a volume of 300694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,022,000 after buying an additional 364,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,547,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,831,000 after purchasing an additional 115,138 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

