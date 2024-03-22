iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares in the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,712,064 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

