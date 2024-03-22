iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Holdings Reduced by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,333 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after acquiring an additional 651,690 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 376,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 270,509 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AOR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.53. 62,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,651. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.