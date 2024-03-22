iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 827,295 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 519,221 shares.The stock last traded at $99.47 and had previously closed at $99.32.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.82 and a 200-day moving average of $97.94.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 134,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 474,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,354,000 after acquiring an additional 38,692 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 312,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.