Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Trading 2.2% Higher

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.21. Approximately 1,347,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,222,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

IOVA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

