Investors L. P. Gould Purchases 2,277 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Investors L. P. Gould bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $37,092.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,527,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,470,077.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BRT Apartments Stock Up 1.6 %

BRT stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $310.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.95 and a beta of 1.14.

Get BRT Apartments alerts:

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRT Apartments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRT Apartments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRT Apartments

(Get Free Report)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of September 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.