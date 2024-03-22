Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 36,130 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the typical volume of 1,660 call options.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB opened at $360.15 on Friday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $198.72 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $419.44 and a 200-day moving average of $391.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -145.22 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.67.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

