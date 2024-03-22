Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Park Lawn (PLC)

Park Lawn (TSE: PLC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/13/2024 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$22.00 to C$21.00.

3/11/2024 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$20.00.

3/5/2024 – Park Lawn had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Park Lawn had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TSE:PLC traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.65. Park Lawn Co. has a 1 year low of C$15.67 and a 1 year high of C$28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$583.94 million, a PE ratio of -57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

