Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Takes Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,863,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 125,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $243.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.28 and a 200 day moving average of $211.34. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $179.27 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.