Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 98 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pool by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pool by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $657,077,000 after purchasing an additional 63,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pool by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Pool by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $418.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.62. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

