Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 339 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,882 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.70 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $103.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.35.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.