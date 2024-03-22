Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Sells 114 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,747 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.3% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covestor Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $283.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.84. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

