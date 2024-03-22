Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Lowers Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV cut its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in APA were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of APA by 3,173.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of APA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $33.95 on Friday. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $29.47 and a 52-week high of $46.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.