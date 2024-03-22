Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 128,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,227 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

PG stock opened at $162.04 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $162.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

