Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.2% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $167.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.29. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $168.18.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

