Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,195,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,496,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.91.

Cummins Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CMI opened at $291.40 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $297.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 129.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at $284,696.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.