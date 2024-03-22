Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $109.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.37.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

