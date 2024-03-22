Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $172.01 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.72.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.