Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Acquires 1,223 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $182.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $183.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

