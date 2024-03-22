Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.87

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.87 and last traded at $23.81, with a volume of 70319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 694,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,755,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,055 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,607,000 after purchasing an additional 529,617 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 300,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 880.7% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 292,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 262,536 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

