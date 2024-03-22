Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.55% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMVM. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 1,500.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 654,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,527,000 after buying an additional 613,227 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,199,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 353.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,202 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 172.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 114,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 89,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $52.81. 2,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,745. The stock has a market cap of $211.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $40.11 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.79.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

