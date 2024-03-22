Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 339,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,038 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 0.5% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $18,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $60.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.66.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.