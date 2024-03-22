Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Raised by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 149,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

RSP traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $167.68. The stock had a trading volume of 343,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,188. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $168.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.23 and a 200-day moving average of $151.29. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

