Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.16

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.16 and last traded at $40.16, with a volume of 43727 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.52.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $771.09 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNQI. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 386.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 32,134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 385.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 19,204 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

