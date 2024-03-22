Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Stock Position Boosted by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,264,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,614 shares during the quarter. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF worth $122,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 89.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF by 252.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $228,000.

NASDAQ PLW opened at $27.78 on Friday. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Years Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.61.

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

