Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 94.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,622 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $99.06. 9,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,834. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

