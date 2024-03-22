Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.80. Approximately 1,309,148 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 9,946,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.

In related news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.