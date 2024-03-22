Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

LUNR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.47. 9,386,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,982,890. Intuitive Machines has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

In other news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $1,112,215.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. CPMG Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $14,270,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $572,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $2,430,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the first quarter worth $2,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

