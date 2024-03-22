inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

NYSE:INTT opened at $11.17 on Monday. inTEST has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $135.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On inTEST

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in inTEST by 238.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 798,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after buying an additional 562,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 189,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 147,777 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 356,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 128,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of inTEST by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

