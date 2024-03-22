InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

InterDigital has increased its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. InterDigital has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect InterDigital to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.1%.

InterDigital stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day moving average of $96.66. InterDigital has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. InterDigital had a net margin of 38.95% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The company had revenue of $105.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that InterDigital will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 10.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

