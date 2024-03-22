Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $115.00

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.44), with a volume of 326689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.50 ($1.27).

Intercede Group Stock Up 13.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of £65.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3,800.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Intercede Group

In related news, insider Tina Whitley purchased 19,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £19,999.51 ($25,460.87). Insiders own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

