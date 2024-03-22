Intellicheck’s (IDN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 113.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of Intellicheck stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $2.34. 894,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.68. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 18.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. Research analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intellicheck

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 122.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems.

