Insider Selling: ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Insider Sells $18,513.60 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2024

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOXGet Free Report) insider John R. Prestridge III sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $18,513.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,862.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ZeroFox Price Performance

ZeroFox stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

Institutional Trading of ZeroFox

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZeroFox by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZeroFox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,719,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZeroFox in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZeroFox

About ZeroFox

(Get Free Report)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX)

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.