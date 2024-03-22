Insider Selling: UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Ashim Gupta sold 70,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $1,611,400.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $2,823,750.00.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $114,786,000 after acquiring an additional 99,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

