Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Sells 4,766 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $145,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TARS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TARS

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.