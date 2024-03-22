Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Sells 4,766 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $145,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ:TARS opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $40.40.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on TARS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
