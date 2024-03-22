Insider Selling: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insider Sells $264,584.78 in Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) insider Curtis Howse sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $264,584.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,503.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $43.83.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYF shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.