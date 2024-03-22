Insider Selling: STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP) Senior Officer Sells 6,218 Shares of Stock

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Edward Burvill sold 6,218 shares of STEP Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.53, for a total transaction of C$21,971.30.

Shares of STEP remained flat at C$3.57 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 131,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of C$255.11 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.25. STEP Energy Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$4.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded STEP Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STEP Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.89.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

