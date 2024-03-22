Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $3,096,228.24 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Slootman sold 19,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.66, for a total value of $3,096,228.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,548,308.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $211,739.61.

On Thursday, February 8th, Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $49,597,500.00.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $158.39 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $134.17 and a one year high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.47.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

