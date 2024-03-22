Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Sells 2,442 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $26,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 493,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $104,560.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 408 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $6,348.48.

Snap stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snap by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter worth $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

