Insider Selling: Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Sells 21,292 Shares of Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 21,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$12,023.59.

On Wednesday, February 21st, J. Alberto Arias sold 94,630 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total value of C$60,582.13.

Shares of SMT stock traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$0.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,824. The firm has a market cap of C$153.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sierra Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$1.00.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Sierra Metals from C$0.75 to C$0.85 in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

