Insider Selling: Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report) insider Helmut Gierse sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,546.15).

Proton Motor Power Systems Price Performance

PPS opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.11. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 11.80 ($0.15). The stock has a market cap of £49.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 1.66.

About Proton Motor Power Systems

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

