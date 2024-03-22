Insider Selling: Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report) insider Helmut Gierse sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,546.15).
Proton Motor Power Systems Price Performance
PPS opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.11. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 11.80 ($0.15). The stock has a market cap of £49.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 1.66.
About Proton Motor Power Systems
