Insider Selling: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Sells $1,755,180.00 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.74, for a total value of $1,755,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,278,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $255.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $232.34 and a 200 day moving average of $233.16. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $186.01 and a 52 week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

