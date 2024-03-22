Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells 1,934 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 17th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68.
Pinterest Price Performance
NYSE:PINS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.89. 6,653,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,298,845. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pinterest by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,299 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 332.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,059.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $147,982,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.52.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
