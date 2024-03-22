Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Sells 1,934 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 17th, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $70,629.68.

Pinterest Price Performance

NYSE:PINS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.89. 6,653,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,298,845. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.43 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Pinterest by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,299 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 332.7% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 48,172 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1,059.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth $147,982,000. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.52.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

