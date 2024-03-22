Insider Selling: Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) President Sells 2,088 Shares of Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $79,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 0.8 %

NOG stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.14.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The company had revenue of $543.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

NOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 112,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

