Insider Selling: NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) SVP Sells $99,603.81 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 23,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $99,603.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,130,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NextNav Trading Up 17.4 %

NN opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. NextNav Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextNav by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NextNav by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 19,478 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 333,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 64,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

