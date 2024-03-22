Insider Selling: NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) SVP Sells $99,603.81 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNGet Free Report) SVP Arun Raghupathy sold 23,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $99,603.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,130,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,175.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NextNav Trading Up 17.4 %

NN opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50. NextNav Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextNav by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NextNav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NextNav by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 19,478 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of NextNav by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 333,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 64,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextNav in the 4th quarter worth $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

