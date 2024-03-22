Insider Selling: NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) CFO Sells $123,549.84 in Stock

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNGet Free Report) CFO Christian D. Gates sold 29,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $123,549.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NextNav Stock Up 17.4 %

Shares of NN stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. NextNav Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

Institutional Trading of NextNav

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NextNav by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the first quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NextNav by 189.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NextNav during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

