Insider Selling: Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Sells 25,479 Shares of Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne sold 25,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.37), for a total transaction of £67,519.35 ($85,957.16).

Marshalls Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 285.60 ($3.64) on Friday. Marshalls plc has a 1-year low of GBX 195.30 ($2.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 333.40 ($4.24). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 258.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £722.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,173.33, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Marshalls Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. Marshalls’s payout ratio is currently 14,444.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marshalls to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.07) to GBX 420 ($5.35) in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Report on Marshalls

About Marshalls

(Get Free Report)

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.