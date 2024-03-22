Insider Selling: Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Sells 25,479 Shares of Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne sold 25,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.37), for a total transaction of £67,519.35 ($85,957.16).
Marshalls Trading Up 4.7 %
Shares of MSLH opened at GBX 285.60 ($3.64) on Friday. Marshalls plc has a 1-year low of GBX 195.30 ($2.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 333.40 ($4.24). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 258.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £722.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,173.33, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Marshalls Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. Marshalls’s payout ratio is currently 14,444.44%.
About Marshalls
Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.
